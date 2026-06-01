The Totnes Community Awards 2026 have been presented to individuals and groups who make a real difference to life in the town.
Every nominee gives their time, skills and energy generously, often over many years and across multiple organisations.
Two Individual Awards were presented this year.
The first went to Malcolm Curley, in recognition of the joy his Bridgetown Safari sculptures have brought to so many people, as well as the significant funds they have helped raise for local charities.
Although Malcolm was unable to attend the ceremony, the announcement of his name prompted warm applause from those present.
The second Individual Award was presented to Philip Yonge for his work supporting homeless people in Totnes.
Through fundraising and the collection of essential equipment, Philip provides practical help to those in need.
His ‘survival kits’ offer protection from the cold and wet for people sleeping rough, while his ongoing work continues to raise awareness of rural homelessness.
The Organisation/Community Group Award was awarded to Totnes Caring Volunteers.
The organisation’s volunteers provide support in countless ways, including driving, befriending, running the memory café and lunch club, shopping, organising art groups and events, and fundraising.
Their dedication and variety of support make a real difference to people across the community.
Finally, the Judy Westacott Award was presented to Sue Misselbrook.
Named in honour of the late former Mayor and honorary freeman Judy Westacott, the award recognises outstanding lifetime service to the town through voluntary work and charitable commitment.
Sue has been involved with Bridgetown Alive! for many years and has served as a trustee since 2018.
During lockdown, she launched the Bridgetown Community Café from the boot of her car, before it later moved into the community hall.
Her nomination described her as someone who, “since retiring, has dedicated her life to helping others, always with a smile and enthusiasm”
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