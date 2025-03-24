Cutting Totnes Castle’s opening hours would harm the town’s economy, councillors have been told.
South Hams Council has voted to ask English Heritage to re-think its plans to shut the castle gates in the winter to save money, the Local Democracy Reporting service said.
“There is a deep concern about this,” said Cllr Anna Presswell (Green, Totnes). “The castle is completely integral to life in Totnes.”
Councillors say closing the castle in winter would increase the risk of vandalism as well as denying local people access to one of their favourite spots. It would also deny visitors using the busy all-year-round Caravan Club site in the middle of town the chance to visit.
The castle is one of 21 English Heritage attractions around the country, and it could be closed in winter.
The charity says only 11 people visited Totnes Castle last November, not enough to offset the cost of keeping it open.
Apart from one abstention, the council was united in urging English Heritage to re-assess its plans.
Cllr John Birch (Lib Dem, Totnes) said: “Totnes is an all-year-round tourist destination, and the castle is clearly one of the items on the visitors’ list.
“This will have a detrimental effect on the local economy, and that is just one of several reasons for opposing the closure.”
Cllr Presswell said the savings for English Heritage by closing the castle in winter would be ‘minimal’. And, she added: “It is neither economically prudent nor in the best interests of the town or its residents.”
Totnes Castle is one of the best-preserved examples of a Norman motte and bailey castle in England. It is situated in the town of Totnes on the River Dart in Devon. The surviving stone keep and curtain wall date from around the 14th century.