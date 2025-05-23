Good and bad news for the Totnes Community Transport Bob The Bus as passenger numbers have increased but rising operating cost places it in deficit.
Passenger numbers on community bus routes in Totnes and surrounding villages have risen by more than 10 per cent in the past year, but the service is still struggling to break even.
Totnes Community Bus recorded 44,700 journeys in 2024/25. While this is a significant increase, rising costs have left the group facing a year-end deficit.
There is cause for optimism, though. Trustees say recent fundraising efforts have provided a welcome boost. Highlights include a sponsored hike to John O’Groats by volunteer and local legend Graham Walker and a generous legacy left by one of the service’s regular passengers.
To improve financial stability, the charity is also launching commercial advertising opportunities on its buses. Local businesses will soon be invited to advertise both inside and out.
A spokesperson for the Trust said: “As well as applying for grants, we’re now exploring ways to generate income commercially. If your business would like to advertise on our buses, we’d love to hear from you.”
With several long-serving drivers retiring this year, the group is also appealing for new volunteers. Anyone with a D1 category driving licence that was issued automatically before 1997, and some free time is encouraged to get in touch. Help is also available for those over 70 how are interested in volunteering to renew their D1 licence.
The team is also seeking volunteers with skills in PR, fundraising or admin.
The charity provides accessible community transport for Totnes and nearby villages, running scheduled routes in areas with no other public transport and organising regular travel club trips to local attractions. Its aim is to offer a friendly, inclusive service for residents and visitors alike, particularly those with limited mobility, older passengers and anyone without their own vehicle.