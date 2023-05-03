Totnes Town Council is holding its annual town meeting on Wednesday May 17 at 6.30pm in the civic hall.
Townsfolk will be able to ask questions, discuss topics and find out more about the council. The winners of the 2023 Totnes Town Council Community Award will also be announced.
Clerk Catherine Marlton said: “It’s your chance to find out more about some of the things we do, including the grants we award to local community groups, our green travel initiatives, the work of our town maintenance officer, plans for the Christmas lights in the town this year, the community events and markets we organise and our tourism strategy.”
Questions must be submitted by Friday May 12, by e-mailing [email protected] or calling 01803 862147.