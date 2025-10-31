Joe Teape, Chief Executive of Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, has written an open letter to residents, patients, carers and colleagues in wake of concerns around the hospitals cardiac care.
The letter states, “there are currently no formal proposals to change cardiology services at Torbay Hospital,” despite a previous proposed trial in which acute services would be concentrated in Exeter, which has now been withdrawn.
Mr Teape goes on to say: “Later this year, the Integrated Care Board (ICB) will publish a draft Case for Change for cardiovascular disease, cardiology and cardiac surgery services across Devon. This will set out the current challenges and start a conversation about how services might work in the future. It will not include proposals for change.”
Everyone is encouraged to voice their opinion once the Case for Change is published, with the ICB leading an engagement programme as part of the development process.
The Heart Campaign, who had raised concerns about patient safety and the impact of centralising services, responded to Mr Teape’s letter accusing him of being “disingenuous and misleading”.
Concerns have also been raised for the employees within the cardiac units at Torbay Hospital, however Mr Teape mentions Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust future plans to include refurbishing the cardiac catheter labs. The approval is expected from the Board in January 2026.
At the end of the letter, Mr Teape states he is “committed to being open and transparent” to ensure all voices are heard in this conversation.
The full letter, published on 31 October, can be read at https://www.torbayandsouthdevon.nhs.uk/about-us/news-and-publications/news/2025/10/an-open-letter-30668/
