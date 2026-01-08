To help support the Flavel, now celebrating it’s 20th year, Dart Gallery organised another of it’s popular Postcard Auctions at the end of 2025.
Artists from the gallery, Dartmouth and across South Devon donated 50 wonderful original postcard-sized paintings which were exhibited online with bids invited throughout November.
The total raised after bids closed was £5922.
The previous auction in 2020 raised £8000, bringing to total now raised by the gallery to help support the Flavel to just under £13000.
Tom Butcher and Edward Reach, owners of Dart Gallery, said: ‘The Flavel is such wonderful asset for Dartmouth, it’s a pleasure to be able support the work it does to give our community access to the arts.
We’re very grateful to all of the people who engaged with the auction to make it such a success’.
The Flavel Trustees added: “We are delighted with the success of the Postcard Auction kindly organised by the Dart Gallery, in support of The Flavel.
“It is wonderful to have this level of support from a local business; these connections are highly valued.
This is our 20th operational year, and the auction was part of our birthday activities, which ends on February 26 with a celebratory musical evening.
These funds will go towards planned projects that will help to ensure that The Flavel is sustainable for future generations to enjoy.”
Dart Gallery in Dartmouth, Devon, is one of the South West's leading contemporary art galleries.
It offers a wonderfully curated collection of original art and limited editions. It is a member of the prestigious ‘Own Art Scheme', helping art lovers to finance their purchases interest-free.
The Flavel Centre in Dartmouth is a vibrant, multi-functional arts hub featuring a cinema, theatre, live music venue, art gallery, café, and bar, serving Dartmouth and the South Hams.
