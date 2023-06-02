Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for six patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 31 was down from seven on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 16.
Across England there were 2,780 people in hospital with Covid as of May 31, with 77 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 39% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 38%.
The figures also show that nine new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to May 29. This was down from 24 in the previous seven days.