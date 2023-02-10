Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 8 was down from four on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 18.
Across England there were 6,382 people in hospital with Covid as of February 8, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 36%.
The figures also show that seven new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 6. This was up from four in the previous seven days.