Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 25 was down from seven on the same day the previous week.
There were 18 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 5,632 people in hospital with Covid as of January 25, with 126 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 40% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 40%.
The figures also show that five new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 23. This was up from four in the previous seven days.