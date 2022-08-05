Torbay and South Devon Trust cares for 46 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Torbay and South Devon Trust cares for 46 Covid-19 patients in hospitalTorbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 46 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 2 was up from 37 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 28% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 36.
Across England there were 10,177 people in hospital with Covid as of August 2, with 240 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.
The figures also show that 47 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to July 31. This was up from 37 in the previous seven days.