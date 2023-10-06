Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 28 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on October 1 was up from five on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,815 people in hospital with Covid as of October 1.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 30% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 33 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 29.