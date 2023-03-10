Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 28 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 8 was down from 29 on the same day the previous week.
There was one bed occupied by a patient with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 7,655 people in hospital with Covid as of March 8, with 166 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 20% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 42%.
The figures also show that 36 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 6. This was up from 34 in the previous seven days.