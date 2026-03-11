Stanborough Chorus are holding their Spring Concert on Saturday, April 18 at 7.30pm at St George’s Church in Modbury.
There performance consists of Haydn’s Maria Moss, Bernstein and the Chichester Psalms and Dvorak’s String Quartet “The American.’
It is conducted by Trefor Farrow led by Karin Leishman with with soloists Helen Haviland, Rebecca Squire, Mark Hounsell and John. Hobbs.
Featuring Counter Tenor Oliver Doney and harpist Elizabeth Jane Baldry.
They are a bunch of about 50 sopranos, altos, tenors and basses, who meet together for the joy of singing and performing. There are no auditions ... that’s all you need!
They celebrated their 40th birthday last year and the choir keeps expanding.
Tickets from Kingsbridge Information Centre, and Modbury Post Office.
