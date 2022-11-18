Torbay and South Devon Trust cares for 27 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Subscribe newsletter
Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 27 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 16 was up from 12 on the same day the previous week.
There were 38 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 5,010 people in hospital with Covid as of November 16, with 122 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 52% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 41%.
The figures also show that 32 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 14. This was up from 18 in the previous seven days.