Torbay and South Devon Trust cares for 12 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 12 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 9 was in line with the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 24.
Across England there were 5,647 people in hospital with Covid as of November 9, with 150 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 47% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.
The figures also show that 18 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 7. This was down from 32 in the previous seven days.