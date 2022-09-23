Torbay and South Devon Trust cares for 12 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 12 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 21 was down from 17 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 9% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 11.
Across England there were 5,142 people in hospital with Covid as of September 21, with 145 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 3%.
The figures also show that 15 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 19. This was down from 26 in the previous seven days.