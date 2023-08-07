An Indian restaurant in Kingsbridge has proven once more that it’s hot stuff by scooping another prestigious award.
The Maha Bharat in Mill Street has won Best Asian Restaurant in the South West of England at the Asian Restaurant Awards 2023, which were held at the Hilton Manchester.
The awards were hosted at a glittering ceremony by BBC anchor Samantha Simonds and presented by the chairman of the Conservative 1922 Committees Sir Graham Brady.
Addressing an audience of more than 500 of the country’s leading Asian restaurant owners, chefs and local dignitaries – awards organiser, Yawar Khan, chairman of the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), praised the industry’s response in adapt to “fresh culinary ideas” and their “willingness to embrace the more discerning needs of the public.”
Mahi Islam accepted the award on behalf of his family and the team at the Maha Bharat and writing on the restaurant’s Facebook page said: ‘‘Our family-run business has once again won the 2023 Best Asian Restaurant in the South West.
‘‘A very prestigious award to add to our collection!
‘‘We would like to thank our amazing customers for all the support. Without you all none of this is possible.
‘‘This year is a special one, as we will be celebrating 30 years in business!
‘‘A little background story; My father, Mr Islam started the business as a 20 seater restaurant with the best selling item being chicken and chips!
‘‘We slowly changed the palate of our locals and turned the majority into curry connoisseurs. We have come along way and we couldn’t be more proud.
The judging panel consisted of eight culinary experts.
Chef Tony Khan was born in Bangladesh and has worked at five star hotels and on cruise liners around the world winning Top 10 Chef in the World 1998 and Chef of the Year in 1991.
Thomas Chan is the co-chairman of the Chinese Catering Association (UK) and the Asian Catering Federation.
Steve Gomez is a TV personality originally from Mumbai is renowned for his gastronomic take on Indian recipies.
He has worked extensively in Wales and has held the title of Best UK Indian Chef with the Cobra Good Curry Awards.
Shahagir Bakth Faruk is no stranger to judging panels having lent his expertise to several awards.
Ria Amber Tesia is a food critic and Guild of Food Writer. Chef Keng Wang, restaurateur Teddy K C Chen and former BBC journalist and restaurant inspector for the Good Food Guide George Shaw complete the panel.