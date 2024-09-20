Totnes author Tom Vowler is about to launch his latest book which is 21 very short stories to “tantalise, haunt and beguile”
The Trajectory of Ghosts is Tom's sixth book, and will be published next month.
The launch will take place at East Gate Bookshop, Totnes on Thursday October 24 at 6.30pm.
There will be readings, a Q & A, and book signing.
Tickets are £2.50 - which includes a glass of wine - and can be bought via the bookshop.
Tom said: "I wanted to compress all the emotion, drama and lyricism of a novel in as short a story as possible.
“Such micro-fiction has a strong crossover with the prose poem.
“Each word much be scrutinised by a hanging judge, the rhythms and pulses often as important as the narrative.
“The ghosts in this book are sometimes literal, sometimes figurative.
“I set out to capture what happens at the intersection of human fragility and the might of nature, using language that caresses and haunts.
“I'm thrilled this book will soon find readers, and I can't wait to share some of the stories at the launch.
“For those unable to attend, copies ofThe Trajectory of Ghosts will be available at East Gate Bookshop after the launch.”
Earlier this year Tom won the Royal Society of Literature VS Pritchett Short Story Prize 2024 for his work ‘Voyagers’.
The prize for the best unpublished short story of the year was founded by the RSL at the beginning of the new millennium.