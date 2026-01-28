A special Movie Day was held in the Learning Resource Centre at Ivybridge Community College to celebrate students who have made outstanding progress in the Alphabook Reading Challenge.
The hard-working readers are all ranked in the Top 40 across the entire College.
To reward their dedication, students were invited to a screening of The Wild Robot (2024), an American animated science fiction film based on the 2016 novel by Peter Brown and produced by DreamWorks Animation.
A spokesperson said: “It was a fantastic afternoon, with everyone enjoying plenty of snacks and drinks while they watched the story come to life on screen.
“We are so proud of the reading progress these students have achieved so far.
“We can't wait to see them take on even more challenges this year.”
