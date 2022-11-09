The top tips mark the start of National Consumer Week (Monday November 14 - Sunday November 20). The annual campaign is run by Citizens Advice in collaboration with the Consumer Protection Partnership (CPP), which includes Trading Standards and the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. Janie Moor, Chief Officer of Citizens Advice South Hams, said:“Across the South Hams purse strings are tightening and financial pressures are increasing every day. With sales season fast approaching, it’s vital we recognize the red flags when trying to bag a bargain in the run up to the holidays.“Anyone can be a victim of a scam, and even the savviest of shoppers can be left getting less than they bargained for. You shouldn’t feel embarrassed if you’re caught out. By knowing how to shop wisely, and what to do if something goes wrong, we can better protect ourselves and each other.”