Tindle Newspapers Ltd today announces the sale of its newspaper and digital publishing businesses, marking a significant new chapter for one of the UK’s most established local media groups.
Tindle publishes 30 newspaper titles and associated digital platforms across Wales, the West Country, Surrey, Hampshire and the Isle of Man.
Its portfolio includes highly respected local brands such as the Cornish & Devon Post, the Mid Devon Advertiser, the South Hams Gazette, the Farnham Herald and the Isle of Man Courier.
The businesses are being acquired by a joint venture between Iliffe Media Group Ltd and the Fowler family. The transaction ensures the titles will remain in private, family ownership, with a clear long-term commitment to independent, community-focused journalism.
Many of Tindle’s titles have served their communities for well over a century. The Monmouthshire Beacon was founded in 1837, the Tenby Observer in 1853, the Cornish & Devon Post in 1856 and the Farnham Herald in 1892 – reflecting a deep-rooted tradition of trusted local reporting spanning generations.
Iliffe Media Group publishes dozens of local and regional titles and has developed a strong track record in digital transformation, successfully building subscription-based models designed to secure the future of local news.
In Scotland, Iliffe operates a similar joint venture with the Fowler family through Highland News & Media, serving Inverness and the surrounding communities. The business was an early adopter of digital subscriptions and has achieved significant success through its reader revenue model.
A Legacy Built on Community Journalism
Tindle Newspapers was founded by renowned newspaper entrepreneur Sir Ray Tindle. His first publishing venture was a newspaper created aboard his troop ship while sailing to active service in the Far East during the Second World War.
In 1960, he used his demobilisation savings to purchase the Balham & Tooting Gazette, laying the foundations for what would become a substantial network of super-local newspapers across the UK.
The late Sir Ray built the business on a simple but powerful belief: that strong communities depend on strong local journalism.
Owen Tindle, Chairman of Tindle Newspapers said, “We believe this change of ownership represents the best strategy for our much-loved local brands to succeed in the long term. The titles will benefit from the greater combined resources of the new owners and their significant experience in developing sustainable digital subscription models.
“This has not been an easy decision for my family. The business was built by my late father and we are immensely proud of its rich heritage and the important role it has long played in the communities we serve.
“Being a responsible long-term custodian also means recognising when it is time for change.
“Given the scale and speed of digital transformation within our industry, and the competition from global technology platforms, we are passing the baton to owners with the resources and expertise to ensure the long-term sustainability of quality local journalism.”
A Shared Commitment to Independent Local Media
The Iliffe and Fowler families bring generations of publishing experience.
The Iliffe family has been involved in publishing since 1891. Iliffe Media Group’s portfolio includes two of the UK’s oldest newspapers, the Rutland & Stamford Mercury and the Kentish Gazette, alongside digital, radio and local television platforms.
The Fowler family also has decades of publishing experience. The late Peter Fowler was widely regarded as a newspaper visionary and was formerly the majority shareholder of Scottish Provincial Press, now Highland News & Media Ltd.
The acquisition was led by Iliffe non-executive director David Fordham, who said: “We are proud to welcome these historic titles into our family of local news brands.
“Tindle’s newspapers have an exceptional heritage and a deep bond with their communities – values that closely align with our own.
“Our priority will be to accelerate digital subscription growth while preserving the trusted local reporting that readers rely on.
“We believe passionately that high-quality, independent local journalism is essential to strong, informed communities.”
Edward Iliffe said, “We know the trust readers have in the Tindle titles and firmly believe we represent the best home for them.”
Rory Fowler said, “The acquisition is rooted in decades of local media ownership and reflects the confidence we have in its future. We are delighted to welcome our new colleagues to our group.”
The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.
The sale will complete on 27 March 2026.
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