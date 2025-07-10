All Saints’ Church, Thurlestone were fortunate to be awarded the opportunity to raise much needed funds through the Church of England Give to Go Green (G2GG) programme.
For every £1 raised, up to £10,000 will be matched by G2GG. This fund-raising campaign started on Saturday July 12 and will run for six weeks which includes the annual fete on July 19.
A number of events are being planned for this six-week period and beyond.
There are the usual cream teas every Thursday afternoon (3pm to 5pm) in the Meeting Room from July 24 until September 3.
A series of Wednesday lunch time organ recitals are given by Alastair Durden B.Mus F.R.C.O. in the church on July 16 and 30 and August 13 an 27 starting at noon.
and the regular Wednesday coffee mornings (10.30am to 11.30am) in the meeting room.
To make a G2GG donation to the church, go to https://givealittle.co/c/7OlLKrSasAGzLZ9HZPM3Kj or use your mobile phone and access the same webpage using this QR code.
The matched funding period ends on August 23 and they hope to have raised £20,000 by then so need lots of help from the community.
All Saints Church in Thurlestone, a Grade II* listed building, has a history stretching back to the 13th century, with significant rebuilding in the 15th century. It features a 13th-century chancel, a 15th-century tower and south aisle, and a porch possibly from the 17th century. The church has undergone various repairs and restorations, including a major restoration in 1904.
The Friends of Thurlestone Church were established in 1995 to raise funds for the church's maintenance.
If anyone would like to host a fund-raising event for the church please contact Anne Rainbow on 07721 695044 or email [email protected]
