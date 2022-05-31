Three call outs in three days

Jubilee Holiday week kicks off with three calls in three days for the Salcombe RNLI lifeboat volunteer crews.

On Saturday May 28 the All Weather Life Boat, ‘The Baltic Exchange III’ was sent to help a nine metre RIB with engine and battery problems approximately one nautical mile north of Start Point, with two adults and a child on board.

While on route to the casualty vessel the lifeboat crew received information from the Coastguard confirming the casualty had regained power and was now heading for Dartmouth. The lifeboat was stood down and returned to station.

On Monday May 30 the ALB was launched to help a 32 foot Contessa with engine failure two nautical miles southeast of Prawle Point.

Once on scene it was decided that, with little chance of regaining power the casualty should be taken under tow and brought to the safety of Salcombe Harbour.