The iconic Angel restaurant in Dartmouth is set to close on July 6.
For over four decades, it has been at the heart of the town’s vibrant culinary scene, a beacon of fine dining and innovation that began with its visionary founder, industry titan Joyce Molyneux.
Joyce’s pioneering leadership placed The Angel on the national food map, inspiring a generation of chefs and restauranteurs.
Group General Manager James Pike says:
“The fine dining landscape has changed dramatically in recent years.
“Fine dining is, and always has been, a labour of love, but it is also a resource- heavy and costly model that is particularly sensitive to the current economic climate.
“As Executive Chef Elly Wentworth prepares to take up an exciting new opportunity and begins a new chapter as a mother, this marks a natural point of transition for both Elly and The Angel.
Executive Chef Elly Wentworth said:
“This has not been an easy decision, but it is the right one.
“The Angel has played such an important role in Dartmouth’s dining scene, and we’re grateful to have been part of its legacy.
“We look forward to honouring that history with a series of farewell events, and to exploring new ideas that are better aligned with the evolving market.
“I feel incredibly proud of what we’ve built at The Angel from the dishes we created to the relationships we forged with guests and suppliers.
“Being part of this historic restaurant’s journey has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career.
“I leave with nothing but gratitude, and I’m excited for what lies ahead.”
They will be hosting a limited series of closing events to celebrate The Angel’s final chapter with Elly. Details to follow soon.
Looking ahead, The Holland Group remains focused on our wider portfolio, including Embankment Bistro, Coastal Trail Café, their adventure-led retail store, and Dartmouth Escapes, their luxury apartment offering.
They also plan to retain The Angel’s premises and are looking for new concepts.