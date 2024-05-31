Malborough Village Hall and playing fields have been a part of the local community for more than 50 years, but its future is now at risk.
lt is run by a small team of volunteers who are now struggling to find people to help them.
It is a highly successful and very popular venue for all sorts of activities by residents, visitors, sports and community groups, and businesses.
Malborough Village Hall is a financially sound charity
The problem is the number of people on the organising committee is falling and more active members are now needed.
The Booking Officer is standing down on September 1 and an appeal for someone to come and take on this highly important role, with training and support, has come to nothing.
What will the area be like without Malborough Village Hall?
This would all go:
the sports field, keep fit classes, tennis courts, weddings, bonfire nights, sports hall, pilates classes, badminton, private parties and business events, large meeting hall, local amateur dramatics, pickle ball, sports events, horticultural shows, meeting rooms, pantomimes, quizzes, exhibitions, summer fetes.
Kingsbridge, Salcombe and Malborough and surrounding communities are served by the Village Hall.
Chairman of Malborough Village Hall and Playing Fields Association Andy Morgan said: “Help enrich the community, do not turn your back and leave it to someone else.
“Without your help we may have to close to new bookings from this autumn.”
The meeting is in the Annexe on Wednesday June 12 at 7pm.