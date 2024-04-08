This year’s Kingsbridge Estuary Swimarathon has been cancelled because of a lack of resources.
Over 28 years (excluding a break caused by COVID), it has raised more than £185,000 for charities and good causes.
Lead organiser Robin Rose Price commented: “We realise this will be just as much a disappointment to many, young and old, as it is to our members but it cannot be helped.
“However if there are any willing volunteers out there who would like to join us and help organise alternative activities or events, we would be delighted to hear from you.
Some of those swimmers from the event’s early days now entered as adult teams, too and it is clearly an event which holds a special place in the hearts of the local community.
As Robin added: “It was humbling to see youngsters giving their all for their school teams and then coming back again a couple of hours later to do the same – with just as much enthusiasm – as a Scout, Guide or member of a sports team.”
As one parent explained: “When I took part with my primary school it was the first chance I had had to really get involved in charity fundraising.
“We had so much fun but it was made even better because we were doing something good to help others and, of course, our school benefited, too.
“I was so pleased my own children have had the same opportunity to get involved in something so special.”