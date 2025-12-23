Plymouth's streets are set to be transformed with joy and colour as four life-size 3D sculptures based on Beryl Cook's iconic paintings appear across the city to coincide with the major exhibition Beryl Cook: Pride and Joy at The Box (from January 24 to May 31 2026).
In partnership with Theatre Royal Plymouth, The Box is bringing some of Cook's beloved characters off the canvas and into the very locations that inspired them, creating the ultimate celebration of Plymouth's celebrated artist in the centenary year of her birth.
The four figures have been carefully selected in consultation with Cook's family and feature scenes deeply rooted in Plymouth life:
Sailors and Seagulls (c.1970) – One of the jolly sailors will take up residence on the bench outside The Dolphin pub on Southside Street, The Barbican, ready for countless selfies with locals and visitors alike.
Pannier Market (1978) – A cheerful shopper will appear in the Pannier Market on Frankfort Gate, capturing the bustle of Plymouth's shopping heart just as Beryl painted it.
Sabotage (1975) – A bowls player mid-game will be positioned on the edge of the Peace Garden on The Hoe, near the very bowling green that inspired the painting.
Tom Dancing (1976) – The figure of Brian Pearce (aka drag performer Ruby Venezuela) will stand near the former Lockyer Tavern on Old George Street in the city centre, celebrating Plymouth's vibrant LGBTQ+ history and nightlife.
Victoria Pomery, Chief Executive of The Box, said: "Beryl painted Plymouth with such warmth, humour and affection for over 40 years.
These sculptures bring her work back to the streets she loved – The Hoe, the Barbican, the Pannier Market, the city's pubs and clubs.
They're going to bring so much joy to people, whether they're devoted Beryl fans or discovering her work for the first time.
The sculptures will be fabricated and installed by TR2, with The Box taking responsibility for maintenance.
They will remain in place for the duration of the Beryl Cook: Pride and Joy exhibition.
Each one is designed to be accessible and Instagram-worthy, inviting people to interact, photograph, and share their encounters with Beryl's world using #BerylsPlymouth and tagging @theboxplymouth.
Plymouth comedian Suzy Bennett has been commissioned to create a comedy walking tour that will take visitors on a journey through Beryl's Plymouth, incorporating the sculptures and exploring the artist's life, work, and the locations that inspired her distinctive vision.
Sophie Cook, Beryl's granddaughter, said: "These sculptures are such a fitting tribute to Beryl in her centenary year.
She loved Plymouth and Plymouth loved her back.”
Jemima Laing, Leader of Plymouth City Council, said: "Beryl Cook put Plymouth on the cultural map.
“Her paintings are recognised worldwide.
“They always showed our city with such affection – the sailors, the working people, the nightlife, the everyday moments that make Plymouth special. “
Beryl Cook: Pride and Joy opens at The Box on January 24 and runs until 31 May 2026.
The exhibition features over 80 works including rarely seen paintings and textiles plus insights from the Cook family's personal archives.
Admission is free. To book a free ticket for a guaranteed time slot visit: https://www.theboxplymouth.com/
