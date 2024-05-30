On the last Sunday of each month The Old Warehouse in Kingsbridge will play host to a range of live artists, including the talented South-West based vocalist and accomplished musician Alex Hart, described by BBC Radio 2 presenter Mark Radcliffe as ‘’the Stevie Nicks of Folk’’ on Sunday June 30.
She will be followed by the energetic Funke and the Two Tone Baby (July 28), who holds the accolade of the biggest ever opening crowd at Devon’s Beautiful Days Festival.
With country duo Willow Hill from Nashville (August 25), dual-headliner festival favourites Nick Parker and Samantics (September 29), local bands The Zaffiros & Billionaire Tax Club returning (October 27) and Americana Music Association UK Awards 2023 winner Hannah White (November 24) the ‘Sunday Sessions’ offer something for everyone.
Each of the shows are ticket-only, with doors and taproom open at 7.00pm and finishing by 10.00pm.