The Totnes Festival is to grow into next year into the The South Hams Festival.
The provisional dates set ate June 12 to 22 next year which includes Midsummers Eve.
The Totnes and Bridgetown Festival of Arts and Culture was held in 2022 with over 30 participating venues and over 70 events over 10 days featuring music, visual arts, dance, circus, theatre and more.
There was even a festival parade and Shakespeares Globe were welcomed on their UK tour, international artist, Rasha Nahas, alongside bespoke performances and workshops by local groups and artists taking place across Totnes and Bridgetown.
The 2025 South Hams festival will take place in Dartmouth, Kingsbridge, Ivybridge, South Brent, Salcombe and Totnes as well as rural areas, parishes and hamlets across the region.
The theme will be ‘climate change’ and there will be giants!