Around 15 miles SW of Guernsey is the largest Channel Island, Jersey.
Jersey has a population of around 104,000 compared with 64,000 in Guernsey.
A good first stop is Jersey Museum & Art Gallery at the Weighbridge, St Helier which includes a gas-lit Victorian Jersey house.
Nearby the Maritime Museum and Occupation Tapestry are well worth a visit.
A jewel in the crown of the island is Jersey Zoo in the parish of Trinity.
Founded by Gerald Durrell in 1959.
The village of Gorey on the east coast is dominated by Mont Orgueil castle dating from 1204 and on nearby sloping fields Jersey Royal New Potatoes are harvested from the end of March.
Jersey has yellow phone boxes and, like Guernsey, it’s own pound notes.