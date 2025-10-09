The Box in Plymouth has received funding from the Museum Renewal Fund established by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and administered by Arts Council England.
This investment will help to strengthen their long-term financial sustainability and resilience, ensuring they can continue to deliver exceptional experiences for our communities and safeguard our collections for future generations.
Victoria Pomery, CEO The Box said:
“We are absolutely thrilled to receive financial support from the Museum Renewal Fund.
“This funding will help us plan for a sustainable future, ensuring we remain resilient and able to serve our audiences as well as caring for the city’s collections.
“This fund is wonderful recognition of the power of museums to enrich lives and support the cultural landscape of the UK.
“The Box supports the rich cultural ecology within Plymouth. This funding award comes days after we published a new Impact Report to mark our 5th anniversary.”
In addition to their cultural and social value, museums play a vital role in the economy. Last week The Box launched its Social and Economic Impact report which highlights the incredible impact that it has made on the city, region and nationally. Visit the About Us section on our website to read the full report.
The Box is a social space for people, art, ideas and experiences. We preserve the city’s cultural collections and share extraordinary stories to explore the pressing issues of our age.
From our home in Plymouth, we nurture and support individuals to be creative and curious about the world around them, exploring the past in order to imagine new futures.
They are committed to inclusion and thrive through collaboration.
They connect people, places, ideas and collections, are ambitious and seek to be an exemplary cultural organisation, developing new ideas and ways of doing things.
and enable creativity and learning to ignite imagination, inspire change and generate an engaging and accessible offer for their communities.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.