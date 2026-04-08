Councillor Jacqi Hodgson, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Biodiversity, said: “We now have 46 Repair Cafés running regular events in Devon alone, which is a wonderful demonstration of local communities coming together to reduce waste, share skills and create a friendly, welcoming space for everyone. “There is a growing demand to mend rather than replace, especially in these tough financial times, but many of us don’t have the knowledge, confidence or time to do it ourselves.