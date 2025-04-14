We’re always keen to see the changing seasons through your lens, and this week we’ve been treated to a stunning set of springtime images from Sarah Morgan.
Taken last month on the Dartington Estate near Totnes, Sarah’s photos capture the calm beauty of the landscape in early bloom.
Thank you, Sarah, for sharing these with us.
If you’ve snapped any spring scenes lately, whether it’s bluebells in the woods, lambs in the fields, or just your garden waking up after winter we’d love to see them.
Please email your pictures, along with a few details about where and when they were taken, to [email protected] and you might see them featured in a future edition.
Sunset Camellia - Sarah Morgan (Sunset Camellia - Sarah Morgan )
Camellia - Sarah Morgan (Camellia - Sarah Morgan)
Camellia sasanqua Thunb at Dartington - Sarah Morgan (Camellia sasanqua Thunb at Dartington - Sarah Morgan)
Lenten-rose - Sarah Morgan (Lenten-rose - Sarah Morgan )
Camellia japonica L at Dartington- Sarah Morgan (Camellia japonica L at Dartington- Sarah Morgan )
Spring crocus - Sarah Morgan (Spring crocus - Sarah Morgan)
Crocus in full bloom at Dartington - Sarah Morgan (Crocus in full bloom at Dartington - Sarah Morgan)
Daffodil - Sarah Morgan (Daffodil - Sarah Morgan )
Spring in full blood - Sarah Morgan (Spring in full blood - Sarah Morgan )
Addersmeat - contributed (Addersmeat - contributed)
Blue bells - contributed (Blue bells - contributed)