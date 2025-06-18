Dart Harbour are developing a masterplan, putting together an outline of what they want Dart Harbour to look like in 2050.
This is a big job, and they want your help.
The Dart is a place of leisure and employment, of natural beauty and economic importance, a vital habitat with centuries of history.
Harbourmaster and CEO Paul Britton says: “We want to understand what the Dart means to you, what you think is superb and shouldn’t change, and what you think could be improved, or is a new opportunity, to help shape a plan that everyone will approve of.
“We’ve put together the first part of the plan, which describes the current state of the harbour, covering our markets, navigation & safety, environment, community & heritage, infrastructure, safety and staff.
“With your help, we will develop this further, to look at the future.”
Dart Harbour undertook extensive consultation with all stakeholders in the preparation of this plan.
It should be noted that a masterplan is not an application for planning permission and does not constitute approval for any proposal. However, it will assist in developing future projects and planning applications, and in helping the harbour authority give a response to other's plans.
Dart Harbour covers 11 nautical miles (21 km / 13 statute miles) from harbour limits on a line from Inner Froward Point to Combe Point, all the way to the weir at Totnes, including all creeks and tributaries as far as the tide shall flow.
Dartmouth Boatfloat and Waterhead Creek are not part of Dart Harbour.
In order to plan for the future, it is very important that Dart Harbour understands the needs of its customers.
As a self-funded organisation, our customers fund all the work the Harbour Authority does, so by continuing to provide facilities and services for them the harbour can continue to thrive, though this also needs to be balanced against other priorities in other chapters of the plan.
Dart Harbour has a fleet of 16 vessels.
In 2024 they successfully converted one - their yacht taxi Phoebe to electric propulsion.
Whilst other vessels will be more challenging, they have put together a long term plan which should see emissions reduced by 50 per cent by 2032, and by 90 per cent by 2040.
Dart Harbour are running some workshop sessions to give you a chance to discuss your thoughts with them and others who are just as passionate about the river.
These will take place as follows:
Totnes July 3 6pm to 8pm at Totnes Boating Association
Dittisham July 7 6pm to 8pm at Dittisham Village Hall
Stoke Gabriel July 11 6pm to 8pm at Stoke Gabriel Village Hall
Dartmouth July 15 6pm to 8pm at Dartmouth Yacht Club
Each session will cover the plan for the whole river, though with a focus on the area near the workshop.
If you can’t make one of these sessions, then you can make your comments using this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DartHarbourPortMasterplan
The first part of the plan can be found at: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/8309fd1ff9df437d80b84e345a1a6ba2
