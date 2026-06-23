The Apricot Centre near Dartington welcomed HRH Prince William for a tour of its regenerative farm on June 18, where discussions focused on climate-friendly agriculture, farming education and rural wellbeing.
During the visit, the Prince of Wales sampled organically grown strawberries, met children who have benefited from the centre’s wellbeing programmes and spoke with founders about the future of sustainable farming.
Rachel Phillips, founder and Managing Director of The Apricot Centre, described the visit as a “special honour”.
“It’s great when anyone wants to come and takes an interest in the farm, but from someone with such high prestige it was obviously very special,” she said.
“The Prince was very genuine throughout the visit. He understood the farming methodology and regenerative farming we are implementing here, but he was also really interested in the mental health work we do.”
The Apricot Centre combines biodynamic and organic farming with regenerative land management techniques, including agroforestry, permaculture, rotational grazing and crop rotation.
By nurturing soils and biodiversity, the 120-acre farm aims to build resilience against climate change while producing healthy, sustainable food.
Alongside farming, the organisation is committed to education and wellbeing. It runs free training courses in regenerative agriculture, from Level 2 bootcamps to Level 4 diplomas, attracting around 300 students annually.
“We have the first accredited course in regenerative agriculture, which I wrote the curriculum for,” Rachel said. “They are all free, and we get people attending from all over.”
She believes a lack of skills remains one of the biggest barriers to wider adoption of regenerative farming practices.
“When Prince William visited, he wanted to discuss farming in a nature-friendly way,” she said. “There are lots of shocks in farming at the moment - not just climate change but the fuel crisis and politics. We saw in the community a need for education but also mental health and wellbeing support.”
The Apricot Centre now plans to expand its mental health work and support similar initiatives across the UK.
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