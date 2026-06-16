A new pump track has opened in Kingsbridge, marking the culmination of more than two years of planning, fundraising and development.
The facility, built by specialist contractors Forte Trailscapes, will provide a free outdoor space for people using bicycles, skateboards and scooters.
Designed for riders of all ages and abilities, the track aims to offer a dedicated area for wheeled sports without conflicting with other public activities.
Construction began on May 11, 2026, after the project received support from Kingsbridge Town Council and South Hams District Council.
A pump track consists of a circuit of rollers, banked turns and other features that allow riders to generate momentum through up-and-down body movements, known as “pumping”, rather than pedalling or pushing.
Originally developed for the BMX and mountain biking community, modern pump tracks are also used by skateboarders and can be accessible to wheelchair users.
Following the opening, residents praised the project’s progress on social media, highlighting both the speed of construction and the finished track’s similarity to the original proposals.
One visitor commented: “We went and stayed for hours, a lovely sense of community and we had all ages and ability in our family riding together.”
Another thanked organisers for their commitment and added that her 5-year-old “absolutely loves it”.
Messages of congratulations have also been shared online, recognising the efforts of volunteers, supporters and organisers involved in bringing the scheme to fruition.
Kingsbridge Mayor Cllr Julia Wingate said the project represents a “fantastic” investment in the health and wellbeing of the community, and hopes the track will become a “landmark asset” for the town.
“We’re delighted to see the Kingsbridge Pump Track nearing completion,” she said.
“The pump track is a brilliant example of what can be achieved when local partners, volunteers and supporters come together with a shared vision for Kingsbridge.”
Kingsbridge Pump Track officially opened on Wednesday, June 17, after being granted approval of a safety certificate.
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