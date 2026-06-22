One of Britain's most celebrated opera stars will visit Dartington this summer for a rare event giving audiences an insight into the making of one of opera's greatest works.
Internationally acclaimed bass Sir John Tomlinson will join conductor and vocal coach Kelvin Lim and the singers of Opera Forge in Dartington's Great Hall on Saturday, August 22 for a special rehearsal and performance centred on Richard Wagner's ‘Die Walküre’.
Sir John, whose career spans more than four decades, has performed at some of the world's leading opera houses, including Covent Garden, New York's Metropolitan Opera, the Vienna State Opera and the Bayreuth Festival in Germany.
The event offers something unusual for audiences: the chance to watch a live working rehearsal led by Sir John, as he coaches singers through scenes from Wagner's epic opera.
The afternoon session will allow visitors to see how performers develop character, interpretation and musical expression, while the evening concert will showcase the results of that work.
The performance will be led by Opera Forge Artistic and Musical Director Kelvin Lim, a specialist in Wagner and German Romantic opera who has worked with Sir John for more than 15 years.
Opera Forge was established to help talented singers make the transition into some of opera's most demanding roles, giving them opportunities to perform major repertoire before live audiences.
Among those appearing is dramatic soprano Katerina Mina, whose growing reputation in Wagnerian opera has led to leading performances across the UK and Europe.
While ‘Die Walküre’ is one of Wagner's most famous works, organisers say no specialist knowledge is required.
The opera includes the iconic "Ride of the Valkyries", familiar to many through films such as ‘Apocalypse Now’ and popular television programmes.
Kelvin Lim said: "This is not just a concert. It's an opportunity to witness how great artists work, collaborate and bring extraordinary music to life."
Tickets are available for the afternoon rehearsal, evening performance or both.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.