Tesco customers in Kingsbridge have the opportunity to give new toys to local children who need it most this Christmas.
Until the December 15, Tesco’s Kingsbridge Superstore is holding a collection for new and unwrapped toys for Derriford Hospital Children’s Ward, which will then distribute the toys to local children.
Cathy Shea, Community Champion at the Kingsbridge Superstore, said: “We take pride in supporting our community during the year, and this year’s toy donation campaign is a fantastic way for customers to help local families in need and ensure children in our community have something to open on Christmas Day.
“We are so grateful to our customers who donate what they can to help bring a little festive joy to local families this Christmas.”
For the campaign, Tesco Kingsbridge will have a dedicated toy donation point where customers can donate new, unwrapped toys purchased in store.
Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco, said: “Our stores are committed to supporting local children and their communities year-round, and thanks to the generosity of our customers and colleagues, the annual toy donation campaign is a wonderful way to make a difference at Christmas.
“It's great to see Kingsbridge Superstore partnering with Derriford Hospital Children’s Ward this year to ensure that every child experiences the magic of Christmas.”
Last Christmas Tesco customers donated a total of 125,000 toys, with the retailer looking to beat that number this year.
Other organisations across the UK which stand to benefit from the national campaign are Ty Hafan Children’s Hospice which provides care for children suffering life limiting conditions, Amelia’s Rainbow which supports families of disabled children with grants for mobility equipment, and Caister Community Larder which provides food for local families in need.
A wide range of children’s hospital wards, local foodbanks and the Salvation Army are also set to benefit.
