The tenth Kingsbridge Food and Music Festival was a roaring success, with packed crowds, vibrant performances and - of course - a colourful array of food and drink.

This free, volunteer-run event ran from Friday May 30 to Sunday June 1, showcasing global cuisine and drinks from local producers like Devon Cove and Salcombe Brewery.

Marley White
Marley White (KFMF)

The musical lineup featured regional talents such as Joanna Cooke, The Busketeers, and crowd favourites Good Old Fashioned Lover Boys - creating a vibrant atmosphere enjoyed by thousands throughout the weekend.

Online, attendees have commended the efforts by organisers, describing the weekend as “fantastic” and “even better than last year”.

Relaxing by the bandstand
Relaxing by the bandstand (KFMF)
Drone shot by Marc
Drone shot by Marc (KFMF)

Organisers expressed gratitude for the community's support, emphasising the festival's role in uniting Kingsbridge through food, music, and celebration.

Enjoying the food and drink
Enjoying the food and drink (KFMF)
The wowed crowds
The wowed crowds (KFMF)