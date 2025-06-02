Murder suspect, Rowan Sutton, 30, of West Charleton, Kingsbridge, is due to appear at Plymouth Crown Court at 10:15am today, 2 June, to enter his plea.
Mr Sutton is accused of murdering Aimee Pike, 22, on Wednesday 23 April. It is believed the two were known to each other.
Emergency services were called at approximately 4.45am on 23 April and notified of an alleged incident involving a woman, on the A379, Embankment Road, at New Bridge, Kingsbridge.
Despite the efforts of paramedics, the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Following an investigation, Mr Sutton was charged with murder on 27 April.
We are following the case to bring the latest as it happens.
