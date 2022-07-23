Teignbridge Trotters hope to hit £25K goal in charity 10K

Teignbridge Trotters are inviting people to take part in their charity Totnes 10k event which will be held on Sunday August 7.

For many years the Teignbridge Trotters Running Club have supported Totnes Caring who provide services to the vulnerable, predominately older people, living in Totnes and its surrounding areas.

To date this race has raised £24,555.00 for the charity so, with just £445.00 to go, this year they will pass the £25,000.00 mark.

The ratio of runners to the amount donated to the charity means that the 140th runner to cross the finish line will, theoretically, be the one who sees the total donated pass the £25,000.00 mark. So that 140th finisher will receive a special prize.

The Totnes 10K trail race is nearly all off road, following the beautiful River Dart. It starts and finishes on Borough Park and uses the Totnes Leisure Centre as its Race HQ, the kids fund run is 1 mile starting at 10.25. Medals and prizes for each event.It has a great atmosphere with music, professional commentator, BBQ, Cakes, refreshments.

Then, in the 21 Totnes 10K races to date, 9,733 runners have crossed the finishing line. So the 267th runner to cross the finish line this year will be the 10,000th finisher; this person will also receive a special memento.