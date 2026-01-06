A fire at South West Compost in Brixton on drew in fire crews from far and wide when further hot spots were found.
Crews received a call just before 9pm on Monday January 5 and on arrival decided to call out a further five fire engines and the area ladder platform.
In all crews attended from 13 stations- Torquay, Bovey Tracey, Buckfastleigh, Newton Abbot, Totnes, Crediton, Plympton, Camels Head, Greenbank, Plymstock, Bere Alston, Modbury and Tavistock.
The welfare unit was also called in to support crews.
Four members of the crew wore breathing apparatus and at it’s height four hose reel jets were used with main jets.
The crews put out the fire by using on-site plant machinery to turn the compost over with two attack jets being used.
With no hydrants near by, the water bowser crew were relaying water to the site.
Conditions were made more complicated as any water on the ground was turning to ice.
The incident finished just after 10.30am on Tuesday January 6.
