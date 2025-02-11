Popular pub quizmaster and owner of Stretegate Camellias Jeremy Wilson shocked Kingsbridge WI members with an anecdote about his prize winning nursery - he planted every single cutting in his giant poly tunnel by hand.
The Chelsea Flower Show gold medalist said: “I’ve done 10,000 cuttings in the past few weeks, each one has several cuts.
“The other night I was sitting in front of the TV with a giant bin bag full of them.”
He has 500 varieties which means flowers continually from September to May inside the walled garden sloping above Slapton Ley.
The most popular manmade cultivar drew another delighted gasp - ‘Camellia Juice’ is actually the tea plant and there are three tea plantations in Devon.
Image consultant Louise Foa, formerly of John Lewis in Oxford Street, is giving her presentation tips at the next meeting on March 10 at Kingsbridge Methodist Hall.
If you’d like to find out more, there’s a coffee meeting at the Old Warehouse on March 13.
Jeremy is a regular quizmaster at The Cricket Inn, Beesands.
