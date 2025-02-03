Time to Talk Day is today Thursday February 6 serves as a powerful reminder to reflect on and discuss our mental well-being.
This year, Rowcroft Hospice is using the occasion to encourage those of us who have lost loved ones to consider how grief impacts our mental health, and to seek support if needed. The hospice emphasises the significance of this for men in particular, with research by Sue Ryder revealing that 80 per cent of men feel alone in their grief.
Anastasia Somerville, Bereavement Support Coordinator at Rowcroft Hospice, says that while talking about grief and bereavement can be challenging, it’s a vital part of the healing process:
“Talking about our feelings is so important because bottling them up can be isolating.
When we open up and share our emotions, we not only give ourselves permission to grieve but also allow others to support us.
For men especially, there’s often a stigma around expressing emotions or asking for help, but acknowledging grief is a crucial step in healing.”
Sue Ryder’s research indicates that 52 per cent of men admitted to bottling up their feelings during the grieving process.
When asked why they felt the need to hide their feelings, 56 per cent went on to say they had to do so in order to support others.
Yet, Rowcroft believes that fostering open conversations can help to break down these barriers and provide much-needed relief.
As part of this year's efforts to encourage open and meaningful conversations about grief, Rowcroft is inviting the South Devon community to take part in The Big Tackle – an eight-mile walking challenge that goes beyond fundraising. It’s a chance to ‘walk and talk’, remember loved ones, and tackle grief together.
Taking place on Saturday March 15, the walk will see participants sharing memories and supporting each other while enjoying South Devon’s stunning coastline.
The walk begins and ends at Torquay Rugby Club, with the scenic route offering plenty of opportunities for participants to share memories, have meaningful conversations and enjoy a wonderful day out.
Funds raised will go directly towards Rowcroft’s specialist care for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their families, including bereavement support.
The hospice’s bereavement services include one-to-one support, group meetings, and individual counselling sessions.
Anastasia Somerville urges people to join the event, saying:
“The Big Tackle isn’t just about raising money. It’s a way for us all to come together, share stories, and take comfort in knowing that grief is a shared experience.
It’s a reminder that no one has to face bereavement alone.”
Sign up for The Big Tackle by 16 February and pay just £22 to take part (£16 per child). Go to: thebigtackle.org.uk.
Rowcroft is an independent charity with around 75 per cent of its funding derived from the generosity of local people.
The hospice team fully acknowledges the current challenging economic climate and is grateful for the local community’s continued support through these tough times; every pound raised makes a real difference.
Visit: www.rowcrofthospice.org.uk