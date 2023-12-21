Devon Wildlife Trust and Devon County Council are encouraging us to go for a woodland walk and possibly spot some woodpeckers.
They can be identified by their rapid tapping sound with their beaks that can be heard at some distance although some species like the Green Woodpecker rarely tap at all.
They mostly eat insects found on the trunks and branches but some species eat fruit, small animals, sap and birds’ eggs.
They do this to attract a mate, intimidate other birds and create a hole in which to nest.
They live in tree trunks in holes they make themselves but occasionally make holes in buildings.
The abandoned holes are often used by other species.
The smallest woodpecker are Piculets which are around 7.5cm and the largest is the Great Slaty Woodpecker which measures up to 55 cm.
The feathers go from drab to highly visible. Many species’ colours are olive and brown, some pied and some are black, white and red.
The woodpeckers have long, sticky tongies with bristles to help them to extract their prey.
Most woodp[eckers live solitary lives but it ranges from hostility to other woodpeckers to living in groups.
Take a walk through South Hams woodland over the New Year, listen carefully and keep your eyes peeled and you could be rewarded with the sight of a woodpecker.