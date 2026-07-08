CUSTOMERS with food allergies are being urged to take extra care when ordering takeaway meals from curry houses after 78 per cent of food outlets across the south west tested by Trading Standards failed allergen tests.
Between January and March this year, Trading Standards Food Officers bought takeaway meals across Devon, Somerset and Torbay in an operation to test businesses’ allergen management systems.
Businesses were selected using intelligence from local authority Environmental Health Officers.
Samples of meals sold as being suitable for customers with a milk allergy were tested and found to contain milk.
The findings have prompted Heart of the South West Trading Standards to remind customers they should tell staff about any allergy they have before ordering, and that they should ask staff about hidden ingredients and possible cross-contamination.
Their advice is not to rely on menus or websites, as recipes and ingredients can change.
Customers should also be aware that vegan food is not always dairy-free and can still contain traces of milk.
Of the 37 businesses sampled from across Devon, Somerset and Torbay 29 sold food containing milk even though the customer declared that they had a milk allergy.
Food catering businesses have a legal obligation to take all reasonable steps to ensure the food they supply is safe and not misleading.
Using chicken that had been marinated in dairy products, cross-contamination, and ‘may contain’ statements on herbs and spices, were found to the be top three possible causes of the failures.
Trading Standards and Environmental Health Officers have been working closely with these businesses to help them improve their allergen management systems.
If a restaurant or takeaway food business is unable to ensure meals are free of a specific allergen, they should explain they are unable to guarantee that a meal will not contain specific allergens, and for their safety politely decline to serve the customer. Restaurants and food establishments must provide accurate information on any allergenic ingredients on request.
Written recipes, allergen matrix documents, labelling and storing allergenic ingredients separately are all steps that can help control allergens in food.
Before ordering prepared foods from a business, it is vital customers clearly communicate if they have an allergy.
Catering business owners should be displaying a notice that advises customers to ask about allergens when ordering.
Councillor Simon Clist, Devon County Council’s Cabinet Member for Trading Standards, said: ‘These results are extremely concerning. People with food allergies rely on businesses to give them accurate information and to make sure the food they are served is safe.
‘We want to support food businesses to get this right, but they must take their responsibilities seriously. If a business cannot be certain a dish is free from a specific allergen, it should be clear with the customer and refuse service rather than risk someone’s health.’
Fakir Mohamed Osman, Assistant Director - Regulatory Services, said: ‘At Heart of the South West Trading Standards we aim to protect consumers from harm by raising awareness of the risk of hidden allergens.
‘We also work hard to support our businesses to improve their allergen management systems, but allergy risks are taken very seriously and can result in formal enforcement action.
‘We encourage any business that is unsure of their legal obligations to seek professional advice without delay.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.