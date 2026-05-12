Friends of Dartmouth Library are inviting individuals and small teams of two or three people to take part in a light-hearted, fund-raising quiz 5pm to 6pm on Thursday May 28 at the Library in the Flavel Centre.
A spokesperson said: “It’s a ‘treasure-trail’ with clues to take you round Dartmouth Library and into the wonderful world of some of the books inside.
You’ll get to know your library better and you may be surprised at some of the answers”
£3 each (cash) to enter, or more if you can afford it, and includes coffee and biscuits.
£20 voucher for the winner £10 for the runner up to be spent at Dartmouth Community Bookshop.
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