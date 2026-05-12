Pupils at Manor Primary School in Ivybridge recently arrived at school in a sea of purple to raise funds for epilepsy charity, The Daisy Garland.
The idea came from Year 5 pupil Amelia who was inspired by the global Purple Day – a worldwide initiative dedicated to raising awareness of epilepsy – held annually on March 26.
Pupils and staff across Manor Primary were encouraged to wear an item of purple clothing to school, with many dressed in the colour head to toe, and to provide a donation to the charity.
Set up in 2004, The Daisy Garland is a charity working for children and families whose lives have been touched by drug-resistant epilepsy.
Overall, the school community raised over £100, with children, staff and families showing their generosity to get behind the cause.
Amelia, the Year 5 pupil who came up with the fundraising idea, said:
“We held the Purple Day to let everyone know about epilepsy and that sometimes people have seizures.
“I really want to help people who have them.”
Manor Primary School Headteacher, Ryan Howe, said:
“A huge thank you to everyone across our school community who supported our fundraising efforts for such a worthwhile cause, initiated by one of our very own pupils.
“The Daisy Garland does truly incredible work supporting children and families and we are so proud to be able to support their tireless efforts and do what we can to help make a difference.”
The Daisy Garland is a charity working exclusively for children and families whose lives have been touched by drug-resistant epilepsy.
Set up in 2004 in memory of a little girl called Daisy, The Daisy Garland provide positive support for some of the 18,000 children in the UK who suffer from drug-resistant epilepsy.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.