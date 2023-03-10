Kingsbridge Town council in association with ParkLife South west and South Hams District Council will be hosting their next ‘Community Orchard Tree Planting’ session this weekend. Taking place at Wallingford Road on Saturday March 11 residents are invited to be a part of a great opportunity to take action for nature and wildlife right on your doorstep. The planting will start at 10am and run till 3pm. For more information contact ParkLife SW at [email protected] or find them on instagram