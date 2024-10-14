Daring MP Rebecca Smith abseiled the heights of Plymouth’s Royal Citadel in aid of Devon Air Ambulance Trust after an ex-colleague’s motorbike accident.
On Saturday (October 12), newly-elected Tory MP Rebecca abseiled from the 80-metre walls of the Royal Citadel to raise money for the Devon Air Ambulance Trust.
Rebecca’ chose the cause after her former Commonwealth War Graves Commission colleague and constituent, Steve Stewart was rescued from the middle of Dartmoor this year by the Devon Air Ambulance.
She has raised more than £400 in support of the trust, contributing to more than £1,500 raised by Steve’s friends and family, 29 Commando Regiment Royal Artillery and almost 50 other volunteer abseilers, raising more than £15,000 in total.
Rebecca said: “I am grateful to have been able to play a small part in Devon Air Ambulance’s fundraising efforts by abseiling off the Royal Citadel.
“My former war graves colleague and constituent, Steve, was rescued from the middle of Dartmoor this year and owes his life to those who found him after he came off his motorbike. I was keen to show my support for this special organisation, which relies entirely on donations to play its vital role across Devon.
“I am very thankful to everyone who has donated for my abseil. This will help keep Devon’s two emergency helicopters serviced, equipped and manned with expert paramedics, providing a lifesaving service.”
In 2023, the trust assisted 1,345 patients.
To donate, see https://donate.givetap.co.uk/f/devon-air-ambulance/daringdescent/sw-devon-rebecca